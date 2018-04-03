Rock Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. Rock has a total market cap of $33.07 million and $252,786.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rock has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Rock token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, IDEX and Quoine.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00718258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181599 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,643,169 tokens. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, Qryptos and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

