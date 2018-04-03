Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of RSI opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$6.94.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$204.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.00 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.08%.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.15.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers white and cubes granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, steva, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

