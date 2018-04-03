Rotork (ROR) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has GBX 280 ($3.87) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 325 ($4.49).

ROR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Rotork to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.76) to GBX 280 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.52) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 310 ($4.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 281.18 ($3.88).

LON:ROR remained flat at $GBX 284.30 ($3.93) on Monday. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 221.30 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,984.28). Also, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £6,276.82 ($8,672.04).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

