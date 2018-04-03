RouletteToken Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,466.00 (RLT)

RouletteToken (CURRENCY:RLT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One RouletteToken token can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RouletteToken has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. RouletteToken has a total market capitalization of $546,408.00 and $4,466.00 worth of RouletteToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RouletteToken Token Profile

RouletteToken was first traded on April 7th, 2017. RouletteToken’s total supply is 10,218,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,217,289 tokens. The Reddit community for RouletteToken is /r/smartplaytech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RouletteToken is smartplay.tech. RouletteToken’s official Twitter account is @SmartPlayTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RouletteToken Token Trading

RouletteToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase RouletteToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RouletteToken must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RouletteToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

