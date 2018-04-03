Roundview Capital LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for about 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,339,000 after buying an additional 4,313,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after buying an additional 3,530,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after buying an additional 3,110,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after buying an additional 1,848,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after buying an additional 1,586,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray increased their price objective on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $128.65 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $124,243.59, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

