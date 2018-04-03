Innogy (ETR:IGY) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America set a €41.80 ($51.60) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €31.80 ($39.26) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a hold rating to the company. Innogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.42 ($43.73).

Shares of ETR IGY opened at €38.47 ($47.49) on Friday. Innogy has a one year low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a one year high of €42.68 ($52.69).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

