Royal Bank of Canada Raises GDS (GDS) Price Target to $33.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDS. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.03.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 836,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GDS has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $2,673.44, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 2.56.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,014,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Raises GDS (GDS) Price Target to $33.00” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/royal-bank-of-canada-raises-gds-gds-price-target-to-33-00-updated-updated.html.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.