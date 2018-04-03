Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,152,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 893.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 52,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,611.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

