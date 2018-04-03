Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a GBX 305 ($4.21) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 315 ($4.35). Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.01) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284.06 ($3.92).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.58) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 221.80 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.20 ($4.20).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

