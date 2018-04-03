Royal Kingdom Coin (RKC) Trading 56.9% Lower Over Last Week

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded down 56.9% against the US dollar. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,647.00 and $6,979.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00694876 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013779 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00171740 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00028995 BTC.

About Royal Kingdom Coin

Royal Kingdom Coin launched on August 13th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Royal Kingdom Coin is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise. The official website for Royal Kingdom Coin is www.royalkingdomcoin.com. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Royal Kingdom Coin

Royal Kingdom Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Royal Kingdom Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royal Kingdom Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

