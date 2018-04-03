RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Receives $50.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RSP Permian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS assumed coverage on RSP Permian in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RSP Permian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of RSPP stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,631. The company has a market capitalization of $6,020.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. RSP Permian has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. equities analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,387,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $1,741,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,968,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,468,250.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RSP Permian in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RSP Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

