RSP Permian (RSPP) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 2,345,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,335,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Specifically, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $1,741,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,968,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,468,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $2,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,658. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSPP. Northland Securities cut shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RSP Permian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7,474.61, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. equities analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPP. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 628,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 79,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RSP Permian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RSP Permian by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

