Rubycoin (RBY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,161.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Rubycoin has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $6,161.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005086 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00204424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,476,354 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “RubyCoin is another precious gemstone coin – like Emerald or Diamond (EMD – DMD). The coin is a scrypt algorithm based currency with an average block time of 90 seconds and difficulty retargetting every block. The maximum supply is limited to 60 million, and the block reward halves each month for the first five months from 500 RBY to 50 RBY. There was a premine of 2% for bounties etc.. “

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

