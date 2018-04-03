Ruff Price Reaches $0.0534 on Top Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, Ruff has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $44.45 million and $6.41 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00704156 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00173047 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029177 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is not currently possible to buy Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruff and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.