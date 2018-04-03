Rupaya [OLD] (CRYPTO:RUPX) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Rupaya [OLD] (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Rupaya [OLD] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. Rupaya [OLD] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of Rupaya [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupaya [OLD] has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00611615 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004058 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000596 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003216 BTC.

About Rupaya [OLD]

Rupaya [OLD] is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya [OLD]’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya [OLD] is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @RupayaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It was designed to facilitate transactions in the South Asian market. “

Rupaya [OLD] Coin Trading

Rupaya [OLD] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinsMarkets and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Rupaya [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya [OLD] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

