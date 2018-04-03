Sabina Gold & Silver (SBB) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBB. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.62 on Friday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$2.70.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 2,200,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,972,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,220,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,900.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a precious metals company. The Company’s principal business activity is the exploration and development of mineral property interests. The Company’s principal assets are the Back River gold project and its silver royalty on the Hackett River project, both of which are located in Nunavut, Canada.

