Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.04

Headlines about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.687443462005 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 10,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.93, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.26. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safeguard Scientifics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

