Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Saker Aviation Services has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry. The Company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO), as a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and as a consultant for a seaplane base.

