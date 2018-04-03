Sallie Mae (SLM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sallie Mae earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.8968075585397 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,457. Sallie Mae has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4,860.09, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $309.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sallie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sallie Mae from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

In other news, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 125,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,442,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,162 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $142,933.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,679. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sallie Mae

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

