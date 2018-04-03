SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.85 Million (CRYPTO:SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $120.85 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00029486 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Token Store and EtherDelta. During the last week, SALT has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00701613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000463 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00171598 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031632 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,193,571 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Huobi, EtherDelta, Token Store, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Radar Relay and OKEx. It is not possible to buy SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

