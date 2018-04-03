San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) versus Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Head to Head Survey

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Texas Pacific Land Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Texas Pacific Land Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Pacific Land Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 8.09 $39.13 million N/A N/A Texas Pacific Land Trust $132.41 million 30.32 $76.36 million N/A N/A

Texas Pacific Land Trust has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 96.07% 556.42% 308.28% Texas Pacific Land Trust 63.97% 135.47% 82.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Texas Pacific Land Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests). The Trustee of the Trust is Compass Bank. The function of the Trustee is to collect the net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, to pay all expenses and charges of the Trust and distribute the remaining available income to the Unit Holders. The Trust does not operate the Subject Interests and is not empowered to carry on any business activity. It is a widely held fixed investment trust (WHFIT) and is classified as a non-mortgage widely held fixed investment trust (NMWHFIT) for federal income tax purposes. As of December 31, 2016, 99% of the Trust’s estimated proved reserves consisted of natural gas reserves.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the Trust) is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company operates through managing the land segment, which includes sales and leases of such land, and the retention of oil and gas royalties. The Trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land, such as oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and land sales. The Trust has a perpetual oil and gas royalty interest in 459,200 acres. As of December 31, 2016, the Trust owned the surface estate in approximately 887,553 acres of land, consisting of numerous separate tracts, located in 18 counties in the western part of Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Trust also owned a 1/128 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 85,414 acres of land and a 1/16 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 373,777 acres of land in the western part of Texas.

