Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,310,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,596,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,516,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,985,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.80 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of MRO opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $13,706.56, a PE ratio of -40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 120.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

