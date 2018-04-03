Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 695,436 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 360,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 55,405 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at $563,191.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,415.25, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $720.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on Genesis Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sanders-morris-harris-llc-has-1-27-million-holdings-in-genesis-energy-l-p-gel-updated-updated.html.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.