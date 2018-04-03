Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 12,695 Shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Flex makes up about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Flex by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 14,406,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,669 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,457,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,097,000 after acquiring an additional 407,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,993,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 846,833 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,996,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 421,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,648,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,770 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

In other news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $243,522.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,616.77, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Flex had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sanders-morris-harris-llc-has-2-95-million-position-in-flex-ltd-flex-updated-updated.html.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.