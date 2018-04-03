Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $5.65 Million in Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 455,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Spark Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Spark Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spark Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Spark Energy by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Spark Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Spark Energy by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spark Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $411.43, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is 65.18%.

Spark Energy Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

