Sandler O’Neill Reiterates “$29.00” Price Target for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) has been assigned a $29.00 price target by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,804.05, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

