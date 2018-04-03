Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Shire (SHP) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Shire (LON:SHP) received a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($58.72) price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($63.55) price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

Shares of LON:SHP opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33) on Tuesday. Shire has a 1 year low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37).

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

