Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €73.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($81.48) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.83 ($94.85).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI remained flat at $€68.97 ($85.15) during trading hours on Tuesday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a twelve month high of €76.36 ($94.27).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sanford-c-bernstein-reiterates-73-00-price-target-for-daimler-dai-updated-updated.html.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.