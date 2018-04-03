Sapient (SAPE) versus CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) Critical Comparison

CSRA (NYSE: CSRA) and Sapient (NASDAQ:SAPE) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CSRA and Sapient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSRA 7.46% 68.98% 6.50% Sapient 6.13% 14.00% 8.96%

Dividends

CSRA pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sapient does not pay a dividend. CSRA pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of CSRA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CSRA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSRA and Sapient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSRA $4.99 billion 1.35 $304.00 million $1.91 21.58 Sapient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSRA has higher revenue and earnings than Sapient.

Volatility & Risk

CSRA has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapient has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CSRA and Sapient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSRA 1 8 2 0 2.09 Sapient 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSRA currently has a consensus target price of $37.08, indicating a potential downside of 10.04%. Given CSRA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSRA is more favorable than Sapient.

Summary

CSRA beats Sapient on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc. is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies. The Civil segment provides services to various federal agencies within the Department of Homeland Security (the DHS), Department of Health and Human services, and other federal civil agencies, as well as various state and local government agencies. It supplies civil government agencies with mission information systems and associated technical support services. It provides its customers with technical services across service areas, including Digital Services, Enterprise Business Services, Digital Platforms, Cyber, Data Science, and Professional and Citizen Services. It has conducted operations in over 130 locations.

About Sapient

Sapient Corporation (Sapient) is a global services company, which helps clients leverage marketing and technology to transform their businesses. The Company operates in three business units: SapientNitro, Sapient Global Markets, and Sapient Government Services. SapientNitro provides integrated marketing and creative services, Web and interactive development, advertising, media planning and buying, strategic planning and marketing analytics, multi-channel commerce strategy and solutions, including a focus on mobile, and content and asset management strategies and solutions. Through this business unit, it combines multi-channel marketing and commerce. Sapient Global Markets provides integrated advisory, program management, analytics, technology and operations services to capital and commodity markets. Sapient Government Services provides consulting, technology, and marketing services to the United States government agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

