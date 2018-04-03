Sappi (SPPJY) vs. P H Glatfelter (GLT) Head to Head Survey

Sappi (OTCMKTS: SPPJY) and P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. P H Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sappi pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. P H Glatfelter pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. P H Glatfelter is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sappi and P H Glatfelter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A P H Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00

P H Glatfelter has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given P H Glatfelter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P H Glatfelter is more favorable than Sappi.

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and P H Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42% P H Glatfelter 0.50% 7.42% 3.10%

Volatility and Risk

Sappi has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sappi and P H Glatfelter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.30 billion 0.63 $338.00 million $0.64 9.78 P H Glatfelter $1.59 billion 0.56 $7.91 million $1.16 17.69

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than P H Glatfelter. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P H Glatfelter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sappi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of P H Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of P H Glatfelter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P H Glatfelter beats Sappi on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials is engaged in the sale of airlaid non-woven fabric-like materials used in feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products, wipes and other airlaid applications. Its Specialty Papers business unit is engaged in the sale of papers for carbonless and other forms, envelopes, book publishing and engineered products, such as papers for high-speed ink jet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, postal and other specialty applications.

