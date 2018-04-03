Saputo (SAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.08

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.08 and last traded at C$39.25, with a volume of 507698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In other news, insider Carl Colizza sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total transaction of C$191,484.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 433 shares of company stock valued at $17,418.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese.

