Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,508. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,814.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 961.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,430.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sarepta-therapeutics-srpt-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.