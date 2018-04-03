BidaskClub Upgrades SBA Communications (SBAC) to Buy

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $190.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $169.12. 972,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,380. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $118.59 and a 1 year high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19,913.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83, a PEG ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.60. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.29 per share, with a total value of $83,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,832.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $6,219,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

