SBA Communications (SBAC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $190.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.12. 972,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,380. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $118.59 and a 12-month high of $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57. The stock has a market cap of $19,913.38, a P/E ratio of 170.83, a PEG ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.01 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft acquired 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.29 per share, with a total value of $83,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,832.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,803,000 after acquiring an additional 545,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,975,000 after acquiring an additional 173,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after acquiring an additional 745,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,852 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

