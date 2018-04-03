Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €13.50 by Nord/LB

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €13.50 ($16.67) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHA. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group set a €14.00 ($17.28) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs set a €15.10 ($18.64) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($19.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.14 ($18.69).

SHA remained flat at $€12.54 ($15.48) during mid-day trading on Monday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($20.67).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

