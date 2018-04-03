Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 2,000 Shares of Pfizer (PFE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $268,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5,413.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.0% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 24,369,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 69,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $2,550,286.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211,267.19, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

