Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $89,651.19, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

