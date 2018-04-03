Independent Investors Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.9% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

In related news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $89,651.19, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/schlumberger-limited-slb-stake-lessened-by-independent-investors-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.