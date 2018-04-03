Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,406,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,252 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $89,651.19, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

