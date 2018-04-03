Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,091 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of CSW Industrials worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 966,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 964,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $195,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CSW Industrials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $719.41, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CSW Industrials Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-acquires-4091-shares-of-csw-industrials-inc-cswi-updated-updated.html.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.