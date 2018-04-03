eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of eHealth worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. State Street Corp grew its position in eHealth by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its position in eHealth by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 192,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in eHealth by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 91,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $271.00, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.70.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.28. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

