Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Position Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,375.36, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Hughes sold 12,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $441,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,569 shares of company stock worth $24,301,869. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $37.00 price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

