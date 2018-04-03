Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Roadrunner Transportation Se (RRTS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Se (NYSE:RRTS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Roadrunner Transportation worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Roadrunner Transportation by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roadrunner Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRTS opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Roadrunner Transportation Se has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.75.

RRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “c” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Roadrunner Transportation Se (RRTS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-3-75-million-stake-in-roadrunner-transportation-systems-inc-rrts-updated-updated.html.

Roadrunner Transportation Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The company's TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its network of 42 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.