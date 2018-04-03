Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Glaukos worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,344,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,364,000 after buying an additional 225,105 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,404,000 after buying an additional 1,121,813 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 457,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 118,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 836,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $26,784,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Silverstein sold 464,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $15,001,385.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price objective on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE GKOS opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.53 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream.

