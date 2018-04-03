11,247 Shares in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.62, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.13. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $157.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

