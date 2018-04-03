Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,436,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,237 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,156,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,952,000 after purchasing an additional 935,259 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,875,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 772,740 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,741,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after purchasing an additional 613,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

NYSE LB opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,785.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. L Brands has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

WARNING: “Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in L Brands (NYSE:LB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sciencast-management-lp-takes-position-in-l-brands-inc-lb-updated-updated.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.