Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Scientific Games worth $24,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.40 million. analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $391,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $817,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,025 over the last ninety days. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

