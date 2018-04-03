Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Bank of America

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $3.85 to $2.75 in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $639.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 83,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 66.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 37.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/scorpio-tankers-stng-pt-lowered-to-2-75-updated-updated.html.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.