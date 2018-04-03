Scotiabank Analysts Give Fairfax Financial (FFH) a C$725.00 Price Target

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) has been given a C$725.00 price target by Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$675.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$655.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$18.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$639.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$547.95 and a 1 year high of C$708.99.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$38.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($11.29). The firm had revenue of C$6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.41 billion.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sander sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$495.95, for a total transaction of C$34,220.55. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$495.95, for a total transaction of C$1,387,172.15.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other segments. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and owns and operates premium dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

