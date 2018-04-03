Scotiabank Increases Nevsun Resources (NSU) Price Target to C$4.75

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TSE NSU traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.11. 153,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,867. Nevsun Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.54.

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.36 million for the quarter. Nevsun Resources had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nevsun Resources stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.76% of Nevsun Resources worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a base metals company. The Company’s two principal properties are the Timok Project in Serbia, which hosts the copper-gold Cukaru Peki deposit on the Brestovac-Metovnica Exploration Permit (the B-M Permit) and the Bisha Property in Eritrea, which hosts the copper-zinc-gold Bisha deposit and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok and Asheli.

